Emma Stone wears black and white for Cruella premiere red carpet

Emma Stone wore black and white as she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Cruella.

The Oscar-winning actress plays the titular villain in Disney’s origin story film, which is set before the events of 101 Dalmatians.

Stone, 32, arrived at the premiere – held at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre – in a black Louis Vuitton suit with a white shirt.

Emma Stone walked the red carpet at the premiere of her latest film Cruella (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It was her first red carpet appearance since she and comedian husband Dave McCary welcomed their first child together in March.

The Cruella premiere marked one of the first red carpet events by a major studio since the pandemic upended the industry.

The film sees Stone playing a young Cruella de Vil, an aspiring fashion designer in the punk rock scene of 1970s London.

Emma Stone plays the lead role as Cruella, which tells the backstory of the infamous villain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It explores how she becomes the infamous villain obsessed with Dalmatian furs.

Cruella also stars Dame Emma Thompson, Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser.

Cruella will be released in the UK on May 28.