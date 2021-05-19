Boston Celtics secure seventh seed on the back of Jayson Tatum’s 50-point effort

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jayson Tatum scored 50 points to lead the Boston Celtics to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 118-100 win over the Washington Wizards.

Boston started strongly but lost their way in the second quarter, allowing the Wizards to take a two-point lead into the second half.

But Tatum emerged from half-time a different player, scoring 32 of his points in the second half and anchoring a 22-4 third-quarter run which the Wizards were unable to come back from.

☘️ 50 POINTS☘️ 32 in 2nd half☘️ Celtics earn East #7 seed@jaytatum0's huge night guides the @celtics to #StateFarmPlayIn victory! #7 Celtics vs. #2 Nets – #NBAPlayoffs First Round Game 1 Saturday: 8pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/bHA0j4JNQD — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2021

After orchestrating Washington’s late-season resurgence, Russell Westbrook had a quiet night by his lofty standards, finishing with just 20 points to go along with 14 rebounds and five assists.

The Celtics will now meet the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs, while the Wizards need to battle Indiana for the eighth seed after the Pacers steamrolled the Charlotte Hornets 144-117.

The Hornets looked utterly out-matched from the get-go, giving up 40 points in the first quarter.

Domantas Sabonis' (14 PTS, 21 REB, 9 AST) near triple-double pushes @Pacers past CHA in the #StateFarmPlayIn! #AlwaysGame The Pacers will play the Wizards on Thursday at 8pm/et on TNT to decide the East #8 seed in the #NBAPlayoffs. pic.twitter.com/9HIAw6TQZ8 — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2021

Domantas Sabonis led the way for Indiana, finishing just shy of a triple-double with 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists.

The Western Conference play-in games will see the San Antonio Spurs collide with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors.