Luke Shaw vows to help out Manchester United supporter

Luke Shaw has promised to help a Manchester United fan who claims he faces a three-year ban from Old Trafford for throwing a scarf towards the full-back.

United were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham on Tuesday night in their first match in front of supporters for more than a year.

Red Devils fan Shaun Logan wrote on Twitter that he hurled his scarf in a “peaceful gesture” during the match.

Was thrown to Luke in a good manner. Nothing aggressive. Was told by the Stewards I’m facing a 3 year ban. All paid up for Gdańsk next week and this looks like it could be the end of the road for me. Was a peaceful gesture that was taken out of context. Luke shaw laughed…🇾🇪 https://t.co/oboyPBKjB5 — Shaun Logan (@shaunlogan10) May 18, 2021

Logan added that he is travelling to Gdansk for next week’s Europa League final against Villarreal and fears the game could be “the end of the road”.

He wrote: “(The scarf) was thrown to Luke in a good manner. Nothing aggressive. Was told by the stewards I’m facing a three-year ban.

“All paid up for Gdansk next week and this looks like it could be the end of the road for me. Was a peaceful gesture that was taken out of context. Luke Shaw laughed.”

I understand completely, first match back at old Trafford , emotions are high. I know there was nothing aggressive towards what you did. I will try my best to speak with someone and sort it out 👍🏽 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) May 18, 2021

England international Shaw later vowed to try to ensure the supporter does not face any punishment.

He tweeted: “I understand completely, first match back at Old Trafford, emotions are high.

“I know there was nothing aggressive towards what you did. I will try my best to speak with someone and sort it out.”