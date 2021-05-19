Great Britain claim two more silver medals at European Aquatics Championships

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Great Britain claimed two more silver medals on the third night of the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The men’s 4x200m freestyle team finished second behind Russia while Kathleen Dawson won a first individual medal for five years in the women’s 50m backstroke.

Tom Dean, Matt Richards, James Guy and Duncan Scott produced a strong performance but missed out on gold by just over a second in a time of 7:04.61.

Two servings of silver as Great Britain’s swimmers continued to impress on their 3⃣rd night of the European Aquatics Championships 🥈🥈https://t.co/FRuIthnO2C — British Swimming (@britishswimming) May 19, 2021

Stirling swimmer Dawson continued her impressive recovery from a knee injury to take silver in 27.46, 0.10 seconds behind gold medallist Kira Toussaint of the Netherlands.

Dawson said: “I’m super pleased with myself, given everything I’ve been through over the last five years since 2016 – it’s been a hard journey, but I’m so glad I’ve made it back onto the podium, especially in the 50m, where I didn’t come into the meet expecting a medal.”