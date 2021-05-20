Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return for Hocus Pocus 2

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will return for Hocus Pocus 2, Disney has confirmed.

They will reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters in the live-action comedy, a sequel to the 1993 cult classic.

Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere on Disney+ in autumn 2022, the entertainment giant said.

It’s all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus 2️⃣ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in #HocusPocus2, coming fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gr3B0Z1JcA — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2021

Midler, 75, will play Winifred, Parker, 56, returns as Sarah, and Najimy, 64, reprises the role of Mary.

The sequel sees three young women accidentally bring the sisters back to modern-day Salem and they must quickly find a way of stopping the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc.

Anne Fletcher, a filmmaker known for movies including The Proposal and 27 Dresses, is on directing duties, taking over from her friend Adam Shankman.

Fletcher said: “Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film.

Bette Midler will reprise her role in Hocus Pocus 2 (Ian West/PA)

“I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Shankman, who is working on Disney film Disenchanted and who will serve as an executive producer on Hocus Pocus 2, said: “As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work.

“I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing Boogie Nights.”