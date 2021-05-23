Khris Middleton snatches late win for Milwaukee Bucks in play-off opener

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Khris Middleton found the basket with 0.5 seconds left in overtime as the Milwaukee Bucks drew first blood in their play-off match-up against the Miami Heat.

Middleton top scored for the Bucks with 27 and his 19-foot shot sealed a 109-107 win against the sixth seed.

Jimmy Butler, who had 17 points, had earlier denied the Bucks when he forced overtime with a buzzer-beating lay-up to make it 99-99 and the Heat’s Goran Dragic made it 107-107 with 20.6 seconds to go before the Bucks prevailed.

His 39th career playoff double-doubleHis 63rd career playoff 30-point game

Also in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets are 1-0 up in their series after a 104-93 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn’s big three – Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden – scored 82 between them, with Durant top scoring with 32.

Luka Doncic scored 31 points as the Los Angeles Clippers were downed 113-102 by the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers saw off the Denver Nuggets 123-109.