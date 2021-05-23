Brendan Rodgers reassures fans he is staying as Leicester miss out on top four

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insisted he will not be leaving this summer after seeing his side’s season end in Champions League heartbreak.

The Foxes were primed to add a top-four finish to their historic FA Cup win as they led Tottenham 2-1 with 14 minutes to go, with Jamie Vardy’s two penalties – either side of Harry Kane’s leveller – having put the hosts in the ascendancy at the King Power Stadium.

Having dropped out of the top four on Tuesday after defeat to Chelsea, it looked like they were going to get back in when it mattered the most until Kasper Schmeichel’s own goal was followed by two Gareth Bale strikes in the final few minutes.