Phil Mickelson holds nerve for memorable triumph at US PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson said he would “cherish forever” his extraordinary victory in the US PGA Championship after becoming the oldest major champion in history.

Mickelson held his nerve during a pulsating final round at Kiawah Island to win his sixth major title, 16 years on from lifting the Wanamaker Trophy for the first time.

The 50-year-old carded a closing 73 amid euphoric and somewhat chaotic scenes on the 18th hole, finishing six under par and two shots ahead of Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen.

“I believed I had the ability to do it, I knew I could and I’ve been very frustrated,” said Mickelson, who had started the week ranked 115th in the world and a 280/1 outsider.

“With the help of my wife Amy, my brother Tim and my coach Andrew Getson I’ve been able to get back to playing golf at the highest level and it’s so fulfilling and rewarding and this is a moment I will cherish forever.”

Tweet of the day

Mickelson’s remarkable victory is highlighted by a Twitter post made just two weeks earlier.

Quote of the day

Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021

Tiger Woods congratulates Mickelson on his victory.

Shot of the day

Mickelson short-sided himself on the fifth after Koepka hit a superb tee shot to 25 feet, but then showcased his incredible bunker skills.

Round of the day

T58 ➡️ T11@Abraham_Ancer fires the low round of the week at the #PGAChamp. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n2AUjBEVev — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 23, 2021

Abraham Ancer carded the lowest round of the week, a closing 65, to climb from 58th to eight place.

Statistic of the day

There have been 456 professional major championships in men's golf history, dating back to the 1860 Open Championship. 1 winner age 50 or older: @PhilMickelson — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 23, 2021

Leading statistician Justin Ray puts Mickelson’s victory into perspective.

Easiest hole

A change in wind direction meant the par-five 16th was the easiest hole for the first time, playing to an average of 4.42.

Toughest hole

The par-four 13th was the toughest hole and played harder than the 16th, Oosthuizen’s double bogey and Mickelson’s bogey there contributing to an average of 4.53.