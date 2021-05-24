Billboard Music Awards: The main winners

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Weeknd enjoyed a night to remember at the Billboard Music Awards, while Pop Smoke and Taylor Swift were also among the winners.

The Canadian R&B star won 10 prizes on the night powered by his hugely successful album After Hours.

Here are the main winners from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:

The Weeknd was the top artist at the Billboard Music Awards, with 10 wins (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Top artist – The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 artist – The Weeknd

Top male artist – The Weeknd

Top female artist – Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 artist – Taylor Swift

Top rap artist – Pop Smoke

Top duo/group – BTS

Top-selling song – BTS (Dynamite)

Top country female artist – Gabby Barrett

Top country song – Gabby Barrett (I Hope)

Top Latin artist – Bad Bunny

Top Hot 100 song – The Weeknd (Blinding Lights)

Top rap song – DaBaby and Roddy Ricch (Rockstar)

Top rock artist – Machine Gun Kelly

Top Billboard 200 album – Pop Smoke (Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon)

Artist of the decade – Drake

Billboard icon award – P!nk