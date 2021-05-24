Trans actor Elliot Page beams in poolside shirtless snap

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Actor Elliot Page beamed as he posed for a topless picture after coming out as trans.

Page, 34, announced he was a trans man in December, writing on social media: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

On Monday the star of Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy shared a picture showing him smiling while posing next to a pool in swimming shorts.

He previously described his top surgery – where breast tissue is removed – as life-saving.

Page captioned the post: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks.”

He added the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful.

Page, known for an Oscar-nominated role in 2007 coming-of-age drama Juno, sat down with Oprah Winfrey for her Apple TV+ show last month and said seeing himself with masculine features had brought him most joy since transitioning.

He said: “Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘there I am’. And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked, I’m not having all these little moments that used to be…

“Just being in a T-shirt. It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the, probably the first time. Tears of joy.”