Sport continues battle against discrimination a year after George Floyd’s death

UEFA has launched a new campaign encouraging everyone involved in football to join the fight against discrimination by signing up to an Equal Game.

The message is spearheaded by stars Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Moise Kean, Pernille Harder, Matthijs De Ligt and Joao Felix, who have shared personal stories and digital signature cards on their social media platforms.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “It is inspiring to see a younger generation of top footballers using their influence to stand up, tackle discrimination and educate and inspire others.

We are the ones who can make a change. Join us in our fight against racism. 🤜🏾 Sign for an Equal Game at https://t.co/ja46LzmjRn #equalgame pic.twitter.com/BBXS1pXavS — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) May 25, 2021

“We feel strongly committed to this cause and have chosen the global reach of Euro 2020 to maximise the impact of this campaign.

“It is not only players but all of us that should be role models in the fight against discrimination. Famous or not, we all have the responsibility to act and positively influence our environment.”

The launch comes a year to the day since the murder in the USA of George Floyd, which sparked global anti-discrimination protests and demands for change across all different areas of life.

UK Athletics marked the anniversary by reaffirming “its commitment to zero tolerance of racism and all forms of discrimination”.

Today marks the first anniversary of the tragic murder of George Floyd in the USA On this day, one year on, UK Athletics once again reaffirms its commitment to zero tolerance of racism and all forms of discrimination Read the full statement here ⬇ — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) May 25, 2021

UKA established a Let’s Talk about Race programme, RACEquality Network and Diversity Action Plan to address the issue.

The governing body said in a statement: “The athletics family spoke loudly last year and UKA listened.

“Action was taken and we have continued with this commitment most recently by further increasing the diversity of our board, and we will continue to ensure we are representative of the sport and athletes we serve.”

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer has written an open letter on rugby-league.com admitting his sport needs to do more.

There is still an awful lot to do. But Rugby League is 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐃 to tackling racism, and all forms of discrimination. The 𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗟𝗘 𝗜𝗧 Plan: https://t.co/G8XBIGxhrN pic.twitter.com/RJ2lxkaZab — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) May 25, 2021

“The truth is that, when spectators returned last week, black faces were few and far between,” said Rimmer.

“The reality is that our sport is not fully representative of our communities – on professional or community pitches, in boardrooms and clubhouses, on the terraces and out in those communities.

“And this means that rugby league misses out on immense talent, passion, skills and experience, as well as opportunities to connect, learn, grow, and expand.

✨ 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗻 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 launched today with the help of some of European football's biggest stars – Matthijs de Ligt, Jadon Sancho, João Félix, Paul Pogba, Pernille Harder and Moise Kean. Find out more about the campaign and how you can join: ⬇️#EqualGame — UEFA (@UEFA) May 25, 2021

“Some people don’t think racism exists in rugby league but the reaction on RFL social media channels at any mention of Black Lives Matter tells a different story.”

Last October, the RFL introduced Tackle It, a four-year action plan to make rugby league an inclusive sport.

“A truly diverse and inclusive rugby league is a stronger rugby league,” said Rimmer. “It shouldn’t have taken the murder of a defenceless black man on the other side of the Atlantic to bring that home to us, but to some extent it did. George Floyd, may you rest in power and peace.”