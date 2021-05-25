Roberto Martinez not a current candidate to take over as Tottenham manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is not a current candidate for the vacant Tottenham managerial position.

The Spaniard, who has managed Wigan and Everton in the Premier League, was reportedly on the club’s shortlist to replace Jose Mourinho.

However, the PA news agency understands there are no plans for talks between the two parties and he is not currently considered a candidate.

The 47-year-old is preparing to lead to the Red Devils into the European Championship, aiming to win silverware with a generational squad of players.

Belgium are top of the world rankings but have yet to produce on the biggest stage having been knocked out in the quarter-finals at Euro 2016 before finishing third at the 2018 World Cup.

Martinez is thought to be keen on a return to club management after this summer’s tournament, but that will not be at Spurs.

The north London club are understood to be approaching the endgame of their search for Mourinho’s successor, with interim boss Ryan Mason returning to his role in the academy after taking charge of the final seven games of the season.

Martinez has previously managed in the Premier League with Everton and Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mason won four of those to ensure Spurs finished in seventh and qualified for the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, Brighton’s Graham Potter and Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers have all been linked with the position.

Whoever is appointed will have a huge job on his hands to rebuild a club that has fallen significantly since reaching the Champions League final in 2019.

Star man Harry Kane is reported to have told the club he wants to leave, while several other players will need shipping out.