Oprah Winfrey and Lewis Hamilton mark anniversary of George Floyd’s death

Oprah Winfrey, Lewis Hamilton and Jimmy Kimmel were among the famous names sharing messages on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

The date has been marked around the world, with members of Mr Floyd’s family joining a rally in front of the Minneapolis courthouse where ex-police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Mr Floyd’s murder a month ago

Celebrities from the worlds of television, music and sport posted tributes and messages on social media.

A year ago today we didn’t know his name, but now it’s forever etched in our consciousness: #GeorgeFloyd. (🎨: @N_du_Time for @OprahDaily) pic.twitter.com/I0zpkuqGUy — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) May 25, 2021

Talk show host Winfrey shared a image of Mr Floyd surrounded by multi-coloured flowers and hopeful messages including “We will always remember you” and “We love you”.

She wrote: “A year ago today we didn’t know his name, but now it’s forever etched in our consciousness: #GeorgeFloyd.”

A year after the murder of George Floyd, we have done little to stop it from happening again. Please support these organizations and their work to bring equal justice to all. @NAACP @GFMFoundation @BlackVisionsMN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 25, 2021

American late night host Kimmel urged his follows on social media to donate to black-led or anti-racism organisations.

He said: “A year after the murder of George Floyd, we have done little to stop it from happening again. Please support these organisations and their work to bring equal justice to all. @NAACP @GFMFoundation @BlackVisionsMN”

Formula 1 world champion Hamilton shared a lengthy message on social media in which he asked “how can we achieve real justice for him, and the many lives stolen before and after his?”

He added: “We never forget. We continue our work.

“We believe in a world where children like George’s don’t have to worry about whether their dad will come home at night.

“Where every black person can walk down the street with the belief that this world was made for them.

“We work to build an equal world for George, for his children, and for all the other victims of racism.

“Rest in peace, George Floyd. Your time here was cut far too short. Your legacy will last forever.”

In a tribute to the man who sparked a movement, we bring you Bars and Ballads for George Floyd 🙏🏾 Join @BET and me for a powerful ensemble of musical and spoken word performances and commentary tomorrow, May 25 at 8/7c. #GeorgeFloydTributeBET pic.twitter.com/P1d0p6HsiL — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) May 24, 2021

Musician Jon Batiste also shared a tribute to Mr Floyd.

Batiste is best known as bandleader and musical director of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert since 2015.

He invited followers to view a special episode of Bars And Ballads in memory of “the man who sparked a movement”.

One year ago today, George Floyd was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin. His death sparked one of the largest protest movements in US history. Significant social justice reform is still needed. Thinking of his young daughter & all who loved him today. #BlackLivesMatter — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 25, 2021

Former tennis world number one and equality activist Billie Jean King tweeted: “One year ago today, George Floyd was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin.

“His death sparked one of the largest protest movements in US history.

“Significant social justice reform is still needed. Thinking of his young daughter & all who loved him today.”

One year on from the murder of George Floyd we reflect on its brutality and inhumanity. If you do one thing today, find and support organisations near you that are fighting for social justice and change.#GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xBUIzxvAyg — The Ivors Academy (@IvorsAcademy) May 25, 2021

The Ivors Academy of songwriters and composers shared a statement addressing the year since Mr Floyd’s death.

It said: “The murder of George Floyd is foremost in our minds today for its brutality and inhumanity.

“It is a moment that has made our global society more determined to understand and dismantle pervasive inequalities.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of George Floyd as we reflect on our responsibility as individuals and as an organisation, in continuing to work towards making positive change by standing against prejudice and tackling systemic racism.”