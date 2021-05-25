IPL reportedly to resume in September in UAE

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Indian Premier League is set to resume in the United Arab Emirates in the third week of September, according to reports in India.

The Times of India reports that the lucrative competition will cram 10 double-header matches into a three-week window culminating in early October.

It means there will be no clash with India’s tour of England, with the final Test match scheduled to finish on September 14, around four days before the reported restart.

The BCCI would like to thank everyone involved in organising IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times. A special thanks to our fans without whom this would not have been possible. We urge everyone to stay safe and take care. 🙏🙏#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/4Uh1zOAIjn — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2021

Earlier this week there had been reports that India’s governing body, the BCCI, had informally approached the England and Wales Cricket Board with a view to moving the Test series.

If the new dates are confirmed, the schedule would not affect the Test series, with players expected to fly directly from the UK to a new biosphere bubble in the UAE.

The IPL was postponed in early May after a number of players tested positive for the virus, and there remain 31 matches in the season still to play.