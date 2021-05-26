Aaron Taylor-Johnson cast as Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast as Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter and will headline his own film, Sony said.

Taylor-Johnson, known for roles in Kick-Ass and Tenet, will star in Kraven The Hunter, which has a release date of January 13 2023.

It will be directed by JC Chandor and marks the latest installment in Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast as Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter (David Parry/PA)

They co-produce the Spider-Man films with Marvel and produce movies based on the comic book characters Venom and Morbius.

Kraven The Hunter will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, while the screenplay comes from Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk.

The character is one of Spider-Man’s best known enemies.

He is usually depicted as a world renowned big-game hunter who aims to prove his skills by taking down the web-slinger.

Kraven the Hunter first appeared in a 1964 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man.

Taylor-Johnson, 30, previously appeared in Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

The Tom Hardy-starring Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a sequel to 2018’s blockbuster Venom, is set for release in September.

And Morbius, which stars Jared Leto as the titular vampire, is set to arrive in January next year.