Academy sets a date for the 2022 Oscars

The Oscars have been delayed for a second consecutive year, with the date for the 2022 ceremony pushed back a month to March 27.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held at their usual location, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and will largely return to their pre-pandemic form.

Relaxed eligibility rules allowing films to skip cinemas and debut on streaming services will remain in place due to the pandemic, the academy said.

Mark your calendars! For more information and other key #Oscars dates, click here: https://t.co/YjuCnEQJwP pic.twitter.com/Zech7c3B9N — The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 27, 2021

Previous Academy rules stated a film must be shown in a commercial cinema in Los Angeles for at least seven consecutive days, during which period screenings must occur at least three times daily.

With cinemas closed due to the pandemic, those rules were relaxed last year, in what was widely seen as a boost for films on streaming platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The postponement also avoids potential scheduling clashes with the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics, both of which are due to take place in mid-February.

Two Oscars traditions cancelled in 2021 because of the pandemic, the Governors Awards and nominees luncheon, will return on January 15 and March 7 respectively.

Nominations will be announced on February 8 although, due to coronavirus, the academy warned dates may be subject to change.