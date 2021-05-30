Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem stunned by veteran Pablo Andujar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem was stunned by veteran Spaniard Pablo Andujar in the first round at Roland Garros.

Thiem has struggled for form since winning his first grand slam title at the US Open last summer but looked to be finding a way past Andujar when he opened up a two-set lead.

However Andujar, who beat Roger Federer in Geneva last week, fought back to win 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-4 6-4 and record his first victory over a top-five player at the age of 35.

Pablo Andujar hits a backhand during his famous win (Christophe Ena/AP)

Thiem took a six-week break in March and April to step back from the demands of the tour and bubble life and must now reflect on a first opening-round loss at Roland Garros.

The 27-year-old, who was seeded fourth, has reached at least the quarter-finals on his previous five visits, losing to Rafael Nadal in the final in 2018 and 2019.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta, Karen Khachanov and Fabio Fognini.