Sporting weekend in pictures

Chelsea emerged from an all-English final as champions of Europe and there was play-off joy for Brentford and Blackpool.

British number one Dan Evans crashed out of the French Open and world number two Naomi Osaka was warned she faced being thrown out if she continued her media boycott.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game as Chelsea beat Premier League rivals Manchester City 1-0 in Saturday’s Champions League final in Portugal (Nick Potts/PA)

Sergio Aguero was unable to rescue City from defeat after coming off the bench in his final game for the club (Adam Davy/PA)

Pep Guardiola’s City fell short as they bid for their third trophy of the season (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel got his hands on the European Cup a year on from being Champions League runner-up with Paris St Germain (Adam Davy/PA)

Ivan Toney scored his 33rd goal of the season as Brentford clinched promotion to the Premier League with a 2-0 play-off final victory over Swansea at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thomas Frank’s Bees made it second time lucky having been beaten by Fulham in last season’s play-off final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kenny Dougall netted a brace as Blackpool won the League One play-off final on Sunday, beating Lincoln 2-1 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Dan Evans was beaten 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4 by Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in the French Open first round at Roland Garros (Michel Euler/AP)

Naomi Osaka beat Patricia Maria Tig 6-4 7-6 (4), and was then fined 15,000 US dollars (approximately £10,000) for failing to fulfil her media commitments. She was also warned repeat violations could result in expulsion from the tournament (Christophe Ena/AP)

A minute of silence is held in Jason Dupasquier’s memory prior to the start of the MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy on Sunday. The Swiss Moto3 rider died aged 19 following a crash on Saturday (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Henry Slade scored twice as Gallagher Premiership champions Exeter registered 12 tries in a 74-3 demolition of Newcastle (Simon Galloway/PA)

Jacques Vermeulen also scored a brace in the match at Sandy Park (Simon Galloway/PA)

Bernd Wiesberger successfully defended his Made in Himmerland title in style with a five-shot victory (Henning Bagger/AP)