Sporting weekend in pictures

Chelsea emerged from an all-English final as champions of Europe and there was play-off joy for Brentford and Blackpool.
British number one Dan Evans crashed out of the French Open and world number two Naomi Osaka was warned she faced being thrown out if she continued her media boycott.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.
