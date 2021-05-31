Brooklyn Nets close in on series win as Big Three breeze past Boston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Brooklyn Nets are one game away from the next round of the play-offs with Kevin Durant scoring 42 and Kyrie Irving 39 in a 141-126 win over the Boston Celtics.

The Nets lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and were in control at the TD Garden early, taking a 13-point lead into half-time.

Harden added 23 for the Nets – with the Big Three accounting for 104 points – while Jayson Tatum lead Boston’s scoring with 40.

▪️ Back-to-back 35+ point games for @KDTrey5 ▪️ @JHarden13 is the first Net with 20 points/15 dishes in a playoff game ▪️ @KyrieIrving with his second-highest scoring total in a road playoff game in his career Above and Beyond ▪️ @BeyondMeat pic.twitter.com/99dueB5tY6 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 31, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks overcame the New York Knicks 113-96 to lead their series 3-1.

New York’s Julius Randle was limited to 23 points, while Trae Young scored 27 for Atlanta and Danilo Gallinari added 21 from the bench.

The Los Angeles Clippers led with 9:30 left in the first quarter and did not look back to level their series with the Dallas Mavericks 2-2 with a 106-81 victory.

Kawhi Leonard top scored with 29, while Paul George added 20 in the win in Texas.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns drew their series level with the Los Angeles Lakers at 2-2 with a 100-92 victory.

All five Suns starters finished with double figures while only one Laker managed the same feat, LeBron James scoring 25.