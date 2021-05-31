Sergio Aguero on his way to Barcelona: A look at Argentinian’s career in numbers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sergio Aguero has signed a two-year contract with Barcelona from July 1, ending a decade-long stay with Manchester City.

The Argentina international’s final game for City was Saturday’s 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Here, the PA news agency look at the striker’s career in numbers.

Sergio Aguero, right, and new Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi, left, suffered World Cup heartache with Argentina in 2014, losing to Germany in the final (Mike Egerton/PA)

97/41 – Caps and goals for Argentina.

100million – Buy-out clause in his Barca contract in euros (around £86m).

1 – Olympic gold medal, won alongside new Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

33 – Age he turns on Wednesday.

Sergio Aguero is returning to LaLiga, 10 years after leaving Atletico Madrid to join Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

4 – Clubs: Argentinian side Independiente, LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona.

260 – Goals for Manchester City, a club record.

14 – Major trophies won at club level: five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and six League Cup triumphs with City, plus the 2010 Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with Atletico.

7 – Career goals scored against new club Barcelona.

Sergio Aguero, right, won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2008 (PA)

15/35 – Age in years and days when he became the youngest player to play in the Argentine First Division during his time at Buenos Aires-based club Independiente.

100 – Goals for Atletico between 2006 and 2011, including 74 in LaLiga.

36,000,000 – The fee in GBP paid by City to sign him from Atletico in 2011.

1 – World Cup final appearance: Argentina’s 1-0 defeat to Germany in 2014.

Sergio Aguero scored 260 goals for Manchester City (Dave Thompson/PA)

390 – Appearances for Manchester City.

230 – Games for Atletico, including 175 in LaLiga.

1 – Premier League Golden Boot, won in 2014-15.

16 – Hat-tricks for City.

2 – Copa America runners-up medals, from 2015 and 2016.

29 – LaLiga assists for Atletico.

184 – Premier League goals, fourth on all-time list behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187).

4 – Career goals against Real Madrid.