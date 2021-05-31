French Open day two: Naomi Osaka withdraws as Roger Federer returns in style

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open following the furore around her decision not to fulfil her media obligations was greeted with shock and sadness at Roland Garros on Monday.

On the court, Roger Federer returned to the grand slam stage after 16 months away with an impressive 6-2 6-4 6-3 victory over Denis Istomin while Serena Williams defeated Irina-Camelia Begu in the first official night session.

There was a first victory at Roland Garros for Daniil Medvedev and an eighth in a row for Iga Swiatek while sixth seed Bianca Andreescu and former champion Garbine Muguruza were both beaten.

Picture of the day

Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France leaps into a backhand during his five-set loss to Jannik Sinner (Michel Euler/AP)

Tweet of the day

The moment I was waiting for, fighting and working to get here. That time is tomorrow.A demain, Paris ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3yyM8bv2l9 — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) May 31, 2021

Carla Suarez Navarro will play her first match on Tuesday after successful treatment for cancer.

Shot of the day

Alexander Bublik found some extreme slice against Daniil Medvedev

Stat of the day

At 18 years 26 days, @alcarazcarlos03 becomes the youngest man to win a match at #RolandGarros since @DjokerNole (18 years 2 days) in 2005. He is also the youngest Spanish man to win a match at Roland Garros in the Open Era. — ITF Media (@ITFMedia) May 31, 2021

Curfew curtails Serena celebration

A wave to the—wait a minute 😁@serenawilliams shuts down Begu 7-6(6), 6-2 to win the first #RolandGarros night session. pic.twitter.com/9csLEBTC8V — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2021

Serena Williams seemingly is still is not used to empty stands. The French Open has welcomed fans this week but a 9pm curfew means no spectators for the late matches, leaving Williams waving to nobody after her victory over Irina-Camelia Begu.

Fallen seeds

Women: Bianca Andreescu (6), Garbine Muguruza (12), Kiki Bertens (16), Johanna Konta (19), Petra Martic (22)

Men: David Goffin (13), Lorenzo Sonego (26)

Who’s up next?

Rafael Nadal begins his quest for a record-breaking 21st grand slam title against young Australian Alexei Popyrin.

World number one Ashleigh Barty plays her first match at Roland Garros since winning the title in 2019 while Novak Djokovic meets Tennys Sandgren in the night session.

British interest is limited to the doubles, with Jamie Murray and his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares taking on British pair Luke Bambridge and Dominic Inglot.