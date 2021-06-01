Nicholas Braun teases third series of Succession

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicholas Braun has offered a small glimpse into the highly awaited third series of Succession.

The actor plays “cousin” Greg Hirsch on HBO’s critically acclaimed drama and last year earned an Emmy nomination for the role.

The third instalment is in production.

Nicholas Braun stars in Succession (Jennifer Livingston/GQ/PA)

Braun, 33, remained tight-lipped on the series but in an interview with British GQ did give some details about Greg’s relationship with Tom, played by British star Matthew Macfadyen.

He said: “Tom and Greg’s relationship continues to be rocky. And there’s a deep love for one another under it all. That’s all I can say.”

Braun would not confirm whether the pandemic will be addressed in Succession, but discussed the extensive safety measures on set.

“You can’t even be annoyed,” he said. “There’s nothing you can do.”

Braun said the relationships between different members of the Roy family have not changed due to the pandemic, and added: “The scenes haven’t been affected. I think we’re tighter than ever.”

One of Braun’s early roles was in 2005 Disney film Sky High.

He said the attention brought by Succession can be “anxiety-inducing”.

He said: “I do love when people love the show. But if it makes me feel so much better about myself that someone said this to me, I think I need to work on my self-esteem more.

“I guess I’m one of those people who is not, like, instantly comfortable with people; it takes me a while to know what version of myself I’m going to be with somebody.”

See the full feature in the July issue of British GQ available via digital download and on newsstands Friday June 4.