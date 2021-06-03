Billie Eilish holds a slumber party in music video for Lost Cause

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Billie Eilish held a slumber party in the music video for her latest single Lost Cause.

The Grammy-winning pop sensation, 19, is preparing for the release of her eagerly awaited second album, titled Happier Than Ever.

Lost Cause, a song to a former lover, includes the lyrics: “I know you think you’rе such an outlaw/But you got no job.”

The music video features Eilish and her friends enjoying a slumber party, twerking, playing Twister and eating junk food.

Eilish, whose signature look had been baggy clothes, wore skimpy loungewear in the video while showing off her new blonde hair.

Sharing the video on social media, Eilish said: “we had the time of our lives being hot & shooting this heeheeeeeehee.”

It comes after she posed for British Vogue in form-fitting catsuits and corset-inspired looks in May.

She told the magazine her body had been her “deepest insecurity” and “was the initial reason for my depression when I was younger”.

Eilish also said she feels “more like a woman, somehow” since dying her hair.

Happier Than Ever, Eilish’s follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2019 debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, is set to be released on July 30.

As well as Lost Cause, it includes the singles My Future, Therefore I Am and Your Power.