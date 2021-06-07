Sporting weekend in pictures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

International sport took centre stage this weekend with both of England’s cricket and football teams in action up and down the country.

Elsewhere, there was drama in Formula One at the Azerbaijan GP and high-profile exits at Roland Garros, while a popular and unexpected winner at Epsom in the Cazoo Derby.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from over the last few days.

Romania goalkeeper Florin Nita denied Jordan Henderson from the penalty spot during England’s 1-0 win (Nick Potts/PA)

Jack Grealish was impressive for England at the Riverside Stadium and showed another string to his bow (Lee Smith/PA)

England players and staff, including manager Gareth Southgate, again took the knee and received boos from a small section of the Riverside Stadium crowd (Lee Smith/PA)

England’s cricketers found life tough against New Zealand at Lord’s despite the odd helping hand from the tourists (Adam Davy/PA)

Rory Burns made the most of his reprieves to reach three figures and help England eventually secure a draw (Adam Davy/PA)

Ollie Robinson impressed with bat and ball during his Test debut but was brought to his knees after historical racist and sexist tweets when he was a teenager were unearthed on the first day. He has since been suspended from all international cricket (Adam Davy/PA)

Daniel Dubois bounced back from defeat to Joe Joyce in November to see off Bogdan Dinu on Saturday night (Bradley Collyer/PA)

There were also blows exchanged during the Gallagher Premiership clash between Leicester Tigers and Bristol Bears (Tim Goode/PA)

Great Britain’s Sir Mo Farah was in the Midlands but could only finish eighth at the British 10,000m Championships and is yet to book a spot at the Tokyo Games (Martin Rickett/PA)

Dina Asher-Smith did seal a spot on the plane to next month’s Olympic Games with a season’s best time to win the women’s 100 metres at the FBK Games in Hengelo (Martin Rickett/PA)

St Helens celebrate after winning the Women’s Challenge Cup final by a 34-6 score over York City Knights (Richard Sellers/PA)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen crashed out of the Azerbaijan GP but saw rival Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes follow suit to remain top of the Formula One drivers’ standings (Maxim Shemetov/AP/PA)

Adam Kirby celebrates on top of Adayar after winning the Cazoo Derby at the Cazoo Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse (John Walton/PA)

Roger Federer needed three hours and 35 minutes to clinch a 7-6 (5) 6-7 (3) 7-6 (4) 7-5 victory over Germany’s Dominik Koepfer during an empty Roland Garros at midnight but pulled out the following day to aid his hopes of playing at Wimbledon (Thibault Camus/PA)

Serena Williams also bowed out of the French Open after defeat to Elena Rybakina in the fourth round (Thibault Camus/AP/PA)

Alex Yee celebrates winning the World Triathlon Series event in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)