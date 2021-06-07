Sporting weekend in pictures

International sport took centre stage this weekend with both of England’s cricket and football teams in action up and down the country.
Elsewhere, there was drama in Formula One at the Azerbaijan GP and high-profile exits at Roland Garros, while a popular and unexpected winner at Epsom in the Cazoo Derby.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from over the last few days.
