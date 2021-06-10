On this day in 2007: Lewis Hamilton claimed his first Formula One race victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lewis Hamilton recorded his maiden Formula One victory on this day in 2007 as he triumphed at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Briton’s superb start to his debut season continued with him leading the race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve from start to finish.

Hamilton, having secured podium places in each of the previous five races of the campaign, moved back to the top of the World Drivers’ Championship standings as he went eight points clear of his McLaren team-mate and reigning champion Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard finished seventh in Montreal, with Germany’s Nick Heidfeld (BMW Sauber) and Austria’s Alexander Wurz (Williams) coming second and third respectively.

Hamilton, then aged 22, said afterwards: “Obviously now the dream is to win the world championship.

“But at the moment we have to be realistic and I think it’s always good to bear in mind that I am still a rookie, this is my first season and there are going to be some hard times.

“I’m on a different planet, definitely – it’s just really hard to grasp anything at the moment.

“First to get into Formula One, and with a team like McLaren, then five podiums and a pole. And I got the pole position here and I really did think that this was my time.

Hamilton last year became a seven-time F1 champion (PA)

“I’ve been ready for this for quite some time, ready for the win. It was just a matter of where and when. I have to dedicate this win to my dad, without him this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Hamilton went on to win three more races that season en route to finishing second overall behind Kimi Raikkonen.

He claimed the championship the following year, and has subsequently become a seven-time champion, a joint record with Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton, driving for Mercedes from 2013, also holds the record for most grand prix wins, with 98 victories to his name.