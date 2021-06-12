Euro 2020 matchday two: Football put into perspective

European football came together on Saturday in support of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who collapsed just before half-time of the Group B opening match against Finland in Copenhagen.

Inter Milan playmaker Eriksen was treated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium, leaving players from both teams in clear distress, and was taken to hospital, where his condition was later reported to have stablished.

When the match was restarted, on the request of both squads, Finland – playing in a first major tournament – went on to win 1-0 with a header from Joel Pohjanpalo as Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saw a penalty saved.

Earlier in Group A, Wales fought back to draw 1-1 against Switzerland in Baku with a late goal from Kieffer Moore, while Belgium underlined their championship credentials with a 3-0 win over Russia in St Petersburg to top Group B.

Tweet of the day

"Football is a beautiful game and Christian plays it beautifully," says UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. Tonight's Star of the Match is Christian Eriksen. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Christian. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/gJPa7P2nAx — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

Football came together in wishing Eriksen a swift recovery

Moore makes his mark

Cardiff forward Kieffer Moore shrugged off a head injury to help Wales fight back and draw against Switzerland in their Group A opener in Azerbaijan (Darko Vojinovic, Pool/AP Photo)

Quote of the day

A tearful Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand tried to put things into perspective during an emotional post-match press conference.

Finland arrive on the big stage

Finland players celebrated in front of their fans after victory at the end of an emotional night in in Copenhagen (Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AP)

The Eagle Owls marked their tournament debut with a hard-earned victory, albeit not in the circumstances they would have wanted.

Stat attack

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku scored twice for Belgium against Russia, making it 20 goals in his last 15 competitive matches and is now the nation’s outright all-time top goalscorer at the Euros.

Up next?

June 13:

England v Croatia (Group D, London, 1400)

Austria v North Macedonia (Group C, Bucharest, 1700)

Holland v Ukraine (Group C, Amsterdam 2000)