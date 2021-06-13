Thursday, June 17th 2021 Show Links
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George fire Los Angeles Clippers to win over Utah Jazz

By Press Association
June 13, 2021, 7:21 am
Kawhi Leonard, centre, and Paul George combined to get the Los Angeles Clippers competing again in their Western Conference second-round playoff series with a defeat of the top-seeded Utah Jazz (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register/AP)
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined to get the Los Angeles Clippers competing again in their Western Conference second-round playoff series with a defeat of the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

Two-time NBA finals MVP Leonard netted 34 points and had 12 rebounds for the hosts while George contributed 31 points including 13 in the second quarter alone.

Seven-time All-Star George’s eight points in that period as Los Angeles went on a 13-2 run and moved ahead 57-41  may have been his most valuable, with the Clippers never surrendering control after that point en route to a 132-106 victory at Staples Center.

