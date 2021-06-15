Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo with the other European Championship sharp-shooters

Cristiano Ronaldo became the record scorer in European Championship history as his two late goals against Hungary took him to 11 overall.

The Portugal star had gone into this summer’s tournament level with Michel Platini, who scored all of his nine goals at the 1984 finals to hold the record for a single edition of the tournament.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how Ronaldo compares to the other leading scorers in tournament history.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo 🤩 ⚽️ All-time EURO top scorer (11 goals)🇵🇹 All-time top scorer for Portugal (106 goals)👕 First player to appear at 5 EURO final tournaments 👏 First player to score at 5 consecutive EURO final tournaments #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/rjJ7C5iXo1 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 15, 2021

Tournaments: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020

Appearances: 22

Goals: 11

This summer’s delayed championship comes 17 years after Ronaldo’s Euro debut, when he scored in an opening defeat to Greece – a preview of that year’s final upset, which came after Ronaldo’s semi-final strike against Holland. The Czech Republic were his only victims at Euro 2008 and were again on the receiving end four years later, when Ronaldo also bagged a double against the Dutch. This is his second successive European Championship with a brace against Hungary, while he also netted against Wales in the 2016 semi-final.

Michel Platini, France

Captain Michel Platini was France's star, scoring a record 9 goals. He reflects on #EURO84 – http://t.co/DlSLQg6Uxv pic.twitter.com/3mnxLmc9nD — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2014

Tournaments: 1984

Appearances: 5

Goals: 9

In contrast to Ronaldo’s longevity, Platini’s goals came in one dominant performance for Michel Hidalgo’s 1984 champions. A goal in the opening win over Denmark was followed by back-to-back hat-tricks against Belgium and Yugoslavia. He grabbed a winner in the last minute of extra time against Portugal in the semi-finals and scored against Spain in the final to complete an extraordinary tournament for him and his team.

Alan Shearer, England

Alan Shearer scores against Holland at Euro 96 (Neil Munns/PA)

Tournaments: 1992, 1996, 2000

Appearances: 9

Goals: 7

England’s talisman won the Golden Boot on home soil with five goals at Euro 96, scoring against Switzerland and Scotland before rounding off the group stage with a brace against Holland and scoring early in the heart-breaking semi-final loss to Germany. Goals against Germany and Romania at Euro 2000 added to his tally.

Best of the rest

Antoine Griezmann, centre, will look to add to his six European Championship goals (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Seven players are tied on six goals, with France’s Antoine Griezmann the only one in that group to achieve the feat at a single tournament and also the one with the chance to add to his tally this year. Dutch duo Ruud van Nistelrooy and Patrick Kluivert scored at two tournaments apiece – Kluivert in 1996 and 2000 before handing over the baton to Van Nistelrooy for 2004 and 2008.

The remaining six-shooters – England’s record scorer Wayne Rooney, France star Thierry Henry, Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and former Portugal frontman Nuno Gomes – each scored at three tournaments, with Ibrahimovic playing at a fourth in 2016 and coming out of international retirement for this summer only to miss out with injury.