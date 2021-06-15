Tuesday, June 15th 2021 Show Links
Own goal gives France a deserved Euro 2020 victory over Germany

By Press Association
June 15, 2021, 10:11 pm Updated: June 15, 2021, 10:15 pm
Germany’s Mats Hummels, right, scores the own goal which settled the game in Munich (Franck Fife/AP)
Mats Hummels’ own goal saw France seal a tight 1-0 win over Germany in Munich in their opening game of Euro 2020.

Hummels could not adjust his feet quickly enough, turning a Lucas Hernandez cross past Manuel Neuer after 20 minutes of the Group F clash.

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema had goals ruled out for offside in the second half but it mattered little in the end as the world champions took a precious three precious points at the Allianz Arena.

Ahead of one of the most anticipated matches of the competition there was a bizarre incident just before the kick-off when a protestor parachuted into the stadium and almost crashed into supporters before landing heavily on the pitch and being led away by security.

With Portugal beating Hungary 3-0 earlier on in the other Group F game, it already leaves Germany with plenty of work to do to qualify for the knockout stages.

