Euro 2020 matchday five: France start in style as Ronaldo breaks scoring record

France underlined their Euro 2020 favourite tags with a 1-0 win over Germany in Munich, while holders Portugal opened their Group F campaign with a 3-0 win against Hungary in Budapest.

The tournament’s so-called ‘group of death’ saw the two former world champions go head-to-head on Tuesday night.

A first-half own goal from Mats Hummels proved enough for a hard-earned France win, with Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both seeing efforts ruled out for offside at the Allianz Arena.

Defending champions Portugal, meanwhile, eventually got the better of Hungary after a late double by Cristiano Ronaldo helped silence the majority of the home fans at a full-capacity Puskas Arena.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen gave a positive update on his health and thanked everyone for their kind messages of support.

Budapest’s bumper crowd

The return of mass crowds made for an electric atmosphere at the Puskas Arena in Budapest (Bernadett Szabo/Pool via AP)

The Puskas Arena in Budapest hosted the biggest attendance of the tournament so far, with a near capacity 61,000 crowd packed in as Hungary – where there has been a huge Covid-19 vaccination rollout – opened their Group F campaign with a defeat to dampen the party atmosphere.

Allez Les Bleus

An own goal from Mats Hummels sunk Germany in Munich as France started with a win in the ‘Group of Death’ (Franck Fife/Pool via AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo 🤩 ⚽️ All-time EURO top scorer (11 goals)🇵🇹 All-time top scorer for Portugal (106 goals)👕 First player to appear at 5 EURO final tournaments 👏 First player to score at 5 consecutive EURO final tournaments #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/rjJ7C5iXo1 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 15, 2021

Portugal forward Ronaldo became the first player to appear in five European Championship finals when he led the team out against Hungary – having made his debut against Greece at Euro 2004. Not content with that new benchmark, Ronaldo’s late double then also saw him crowned the tournament’s all-time top scorer with 11 goals.

