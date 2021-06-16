Brooklyn take 3-2 lead over Milwaukee after Kevin Durant’s historic night

Kevin Durant willed the Brooklyn Nets to a thrilling 114-108 victory over Milwaukee after the Bucks suffered a spectacular second-half collapse.

Tied at 2-2 headed into game five of their Eastern Conference semi-final series against a Brooklyn outfit missing Kyrie Irving and playing an injured James Harden, Milwaukee had a golden opportunity to rip the series away from the home side.

However, despite opening a 17-point lead in the first half, the Bucks crumbled in the second as they found themselves unable to stop the rampant Durant.

🤯 @KDTrey5 drops 31 of his 49 points in the 2nd half, including 20 in the 4th quarter to power the @BrooklynNets to a 17-point comeback win and a 3-2 series lead! #ThatsGame #NBAPlayoffs Game 6 – Thursday, 8:30pm/et, ESPN pic.twitter.com/qnRilaJx2p — NBA (@NBA) June 16, 2021

Ably supported by Jeff Green’s 27 points, Durant lifted the Nets on his shoulders in what was an all-time playoffs performance.

The 32-year-old played all 48 minutes as he finished with 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, with 20 of his points coming in the first quarter alone.

48 minutes we're going to remember for a long time. pic.twitter.com/mOKj6UQxbV — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 16, 2021

It marked the first time a player has recorded at least 45 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a playoff game.

On the other side, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Khris Middleton scored 25.

Both teams now head to Milwaukee for game six, with Brooklyn one more win away from the Eastern Conference finals.