Louis Oosthuizen and Russell Henley in front at foggy US Open

Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen had the chance to claim the lead when the weather-affected US Open resumed at Torrey Pines on Friday.

Oosthuizen faced a birdie putt on his penultimate hole when play was suspended late on Thursday evening, a legacy of a 90-minute fog delay earlier in the day.

The South African was the only late starter able to catch clubhouse leader Russell Henley, whose opening four-under-par 67 gave him a one-shot lead over Francesco Molinari and Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Two-time winner Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama were among those on two under, but US PGA winner Phil Mickelson struggled to a 75.

Tweet of the day

Brooks Koepka says he didn't watch a shot of the last U.S. Open — who won that one again? pic.twitter.com/kOfW6oODbh — Dylan Dethier (van guy) (@dylan_dethier) June 17, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau won last year’s US Open, but his arch rival Brooks Koepka apparently did not see any of it.

Quote of the day

Just spoke with Russell Henley after his opening-round 67. Safe to say he wasn’t exactly expecting a low one. “The last time I played the South Course, I holed a full swing flop shot on the last hole to shoot 79.” — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) June 17, 2021

Russell Henley had low expectations ahead of round one, but carded a superb 67.

Shot of the day

12 years since his last US Open appearance @blandy73 does this on his 1st hole. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/3hmLxdRXTk — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 17, 2021

Richard Bland completed his first hole in the US Open since 2009 in some style.

Round of the day

Matthew Wolff's opening round at the #USOpen: 🐺 8 birdies🐺 3 bogeys🐺 2 double bogeys pic.twitter.com/rT2Czrd9uy — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 17, 2021

Not the lowest round of the day, but certainly the most remarkable one from Matthew Wolff, who had just five pars, eight birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys in his 70.

Statistic of the day

From the @USGA – last brothers to make the cut at the same @usopengolf were Jumbo and Joe Ozaki in 1993. The Molinari brothers will try to join them this week (Francesco opened with 68, Edoardo with 70). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 17, 2021

Easiest hole

The par-five 18th was the easiest hole on day one, playing to an average of 4.616 and yielding seven eagles and 55 birdies.

Toughest hole

The par-three 11th was the hardest hole, giving up just five birdies and playing to an average of 3.429.