Jurgen Klinsmann remains keen on a Tottenham return

Jurgen Klinsmann says Tottenham are in his “heart” and he would be interested in becoming their new boss.

The 56-year-old, who has managed the United States, Bayern Munich and Germany, had two spells as a player with Spurs during the 1990s and remains a popular figure with the fans.

Klinsmann rang chairman Daniel Levy when Jose Mourinho was sacked, but did not hear back, though remains up for the job in north London.

The German said while working as a pundit for the BBC: “”I called him after he let Mourinho go and said ‘Daniel, what’s the case now?”

“And he said to me ‘I have so much to do right now to sort things out at the club, let’s talk a little later on’. Then I saw all the different names walking in, talking and walking out. The same still today.

“Spurs are in my heart, I would consider that – but if he doesn’t want to, I am not going to force him.”

Klinsmann’s last job was with Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin but he left after three months in February 2020 and has not worked since.

Spurs’ managerial search has descended into farce since they sacked Mourinho 60 days ago.

Having held talks with Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte, they were on the verge of appointing former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca this week, until Gennaro Gattuso became available after leaving Fiorentina.

However, Spurs opted not to pursue the Italian after a backlash from the fans.