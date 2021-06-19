F9 stars hit the black carpet for blockbuster’s Hollywood premiere

The stars of the new Fast & Furious film hit the black carpet for the premiere in Hollywood.

F9, the latest instalment in the high-octane action franchise, sees Vin Diesel reprise his role as Dominic Toretto, while John Cena plays his on-screen brother and arch nemesis.

Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel embraced at the F9 premiere in Hollywood (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Diesel was joined by co-stars including Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Jordana Brewster for the film’s premiere at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday.

Theron plays criminal mastermind Cipher in F9.

She arrived at the premiere in a striking fuzzy red jacket, white top and black leather miniskirt.

Charlize Theron joined her co-stars on the carpet for the F9 premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordana Brewster is reprising her role as Dom’s younger sister, Mia.

The 41-year-old actress wore a strapless fuchsia gown for the premiere and finished the outfit with matching heels.

Jordana Brewster turned heads in a fuchsia gown at the F9 premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Vanessa Bryant, widow of late basketball star Kobe Bryant, also attended the premiere.

She stood out in a bright green, floor-length outfit.

Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant, also attended the premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

One star who was not in attendance was British Game Of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel.

She wrote on social media travel restrictions stopped her crossing the Atlantic.

She said: “Covid is still making it difficult to travel, especially from the UK and it didn’t quite work out…. But I have my health and my family has theirs and I am overly blessed… life is good. #F9 is next level! I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

F9 will arrive in UK cinemas on June 24.