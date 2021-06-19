Wednesday, June 23rd 2021 Show Links
Four injured in blaze at Moscow fireworks warehouse

By Press Association
June 19, 2021, 8:09 pm
Smoke rises from a fireworks warehouse in Moscow (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
Smoke rises from a fireworks warehouse in Moscow (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

A warehouse in central Moscow holding a reported 15 tonnes of fireworks caught fire on Saturday, sending a huge cloud of smoke and a fusillade of explosions over the area.

Three firefighters and a warehouse employee were injured and one firefighter was admitted to hospital.

A helicopter dumps water on the warehouse fire (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Three helicopters and a fireboat were sent to help put out the blaze at the warehouse, which sits 320 feet from the Moscow River near the sprawling Luzhniki sports complex.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

