England squad receive Covid all clear as Scotland’s Billy Gilmour tests positive

The Football Association has confirmed that England’s players and backroom team have all returned negative Covid-19 results since Friday’s Euro 2020 clash with Scotland in light of Billy Gilmour’s positive test.

The Three Lions sit one place behind the Czech Republic heading into Tuesday’s Wembley encounter with the Group D leaders, having followed up a 1-0 win against Croatia with a goalless draw against Scotland.

It emerged on Monday morning that Scotland midfielder Gilmour, who was named man of the match against England, was in quarantine having returned a positive test for coronavirus.

Mason Mount challenges Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Football Association has confirmed all 26 members of Gareth Southgate’s squad, along with the wider support team, returned negative results after Sunday’s latest round of UEFA-organised PCR testing.

The governing body remains in contact with Public Health England as preparations continued at Spurs Lodge for the match against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The entire squad trained on Monday, with Gilmour’s Chelsea team-mate Mason Mount due to speak to the media on alongside England boss Southgate later.