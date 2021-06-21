Monday, June 21st 2021 Show Links
France’s Ousmane Dembele ruled out of Euro 2020 by knee injury

By Press Association
June 21, 2021, 12:39 pm
France forward Ousmane Dembele will miss the rest of Euro 2030 (Darko Bandic/AP/Press Association Images)
France forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for the rest of Euro 2020 with a knee injury.

The French Football Federation has announced the Barcelona winger will leave the squad ahead of the world champions’ final Group F game against Portugal in Budapest on Wednesday.

Dembele suffered the injury after being introduced as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hungary. He played only 30 minutes before being withdrawn late on.

It has now been determined the 24-year-old will not be fit to play any further part in the tournament following scans in a Budapest hospital on Sunday.

A statement from the FFF read: “The recovery times are incompatible with his retention in the group currently playing UEFA Euro 2020.”

