Helicopter carrying Colombia’s president attacked

Colombian President Iván Duque has said a helicopter carrying him and several senior officials came under fire in the southern Catatumbo region bordering Venezuela, in a rare instance of a direct attack on a presidential aircraft.

Mr Duque said everyone on board the helicopter was safe, including himself, Defence Minister Diego Molano, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios and the governor of Norte de Santander state, Silvano Serrano. They had just attended an event titled Peace with Legality, the Sustainable Catatumbo chapter.

“I want to inform the country that after fulfilling a commitment in Sardinata, in Catatumbo approaching the city of Cucuta, the presidential helicopter was the victim of an attack,” the president said in a statement.

President Ivan Duque speaks to the media following the attack, flanked by Interior Minster Daniel Palacios, left, and Defence Minister Diego Molano (Cesar Carrion/Presidency of Colombia/AP)

He said the helicopter’s equipment and capabilities “prevented something lethal from happening”.

A video released by the presidency showed several bullet holes in the Colombian air force helicopter.

Mr Duque did not provide the time of the attack or say who he believed carried it out, but several armed groups are known to operate in the area.

The president said the “cowardly” attack would not make him stop fighting drug trafficking, terrorism and organised crime.

“The message is that Colombia is always strong in the face of crime and our institutions are above any threat,” he said.