No new worries for England as Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell train separately

Isolating England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell continue to train away from the main group ahead of the Euros clash with Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s men are preparing for Tuesday’s mammoth last-16 tie against Joachim Low’s men, which will be played in front of more than 40,000 fans at Wembley.

England have no fresh concerns heading into the match, but Mount and Chilwell continue to have to train away from the main group.

While the remaining 24 squad members were in action on the Sir Bobby Charlton Pitch at St George’s Park, the pair worked in isolation on an adjacent pitch.

Mount and Chilwell are due to be in isolation up to and including Monday after coming into contact with Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19, after England’s 0-0 group draw with Scotland.

England defender Harry Maguire expects the pair to be available to face Germany on Tuesday.

“Well, for sure he’s a fit lad,” Maguire told ITV when asked about Mount.

“He’s been doing work from a distance and working away from the group, so I’m sure they’ve been doing a lot of running as well because there’s not much you can do when you’re working on your own, so his fitness will be there for sure.

“I think he’ll be available – well, I hope he’s going to be available because he’s a big part of the team and so is Ben as well.

“No, it’s been disappointing for those. We had to make sure we won the game against the Czech Republic to put a smile on their face.

“I’m sure they were cheering and kicking every ball watching it on TV. It’s disappointing for those but, like I say, I’m sure they’ll be available for the game.”