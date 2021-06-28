Atlanta Hawks stumble as Milwaukee Bucks take slender play-off lead

The Atlanta Hawks only managed four points in the last six minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks came from behind to record a 113-102 win and a lead in the play-off series.

Khris Middleton top scored for Milwaukee with 38, including three straight three-pointers in the fourth quarter to turn the game in the Bucks’ favour.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 33, but it was Milwaukee’s stingy defence and Atlanta’s lacklustre offence which made all the difference in the final 12 minutes.

Atlanta went into the final quarter up 85-83 in front of their home fans at the State Farm Arena but went cold after Trae Young scored a three with 5:52 left to play to make it 98-96.

The Hawks missed eight shots and two free throws in the dying stages of the game while the Bucks kept their side of the scoreboard ticking over.

The Bucks lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 and will face either the Los Angeles Clippers or Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, with the Suns leading 3-1.