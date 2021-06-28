Zendaya pays tribute to Beyonce with BET Awards dress

Zendaya paid tribute to Beyonce during the BET Awards by wearing a Versace gown inspired by a dress the pop superstar wore in 2003.

Euphoria actress Zendaya, 24, arrived at the ceremony in a vibrant purple dress similar to Beyonce’s from 18 years ago.

A picture of the outfit shared to the star’s Instagram was captioned: “Crazy in love.”

That was a reference to Beyonce’s performance at the 2003 BET Awards.

The former Destiny’s Child singer, 39, performed Crazy In Love from her debut solo album Dangerously In Love.

However, while Beyonce wore the Versace outfit – which features lime green highlights – as a minidress, Zendaya wore a longer version.

Her stylist Law Roach shared a picture of the dress and wrote: “Paying homage to the Queen Beyonce wearing @versace SS2003 ….. get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!”

Zendaya, who won an Emmy for her role as troubled teen Rue Bennett in TV drama Euphoria, has three major films set for release this year.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home are all set to arrive in 2021.