Nude sunbathers rescued from forest after being spooked by deer

Two men have been rescued from an Australian forest after they were startled by a deer while nude sunbathing on a beach and became lost.

The pair called for help at about 6pm on Sunday after they lost their way in the Royal National Park south of Sydney, police said.

NSW SES members from the Wollongong and Dapto Units assisted NSW Police in the search for two men who became lost in the Royal National Park at Otford about 6pm last night (Sunday 27 June 2021). READ MORE: https://t.co/P3zUIAGlIz — NSW SES (@NSWSES) June 28, 2021

“Unbelievably, we saw two men sunbaking naked on a beach on the South Coast,” Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters. “They were startled by a deer, ran into the national… park and got lost.”

The rescue involved police aircraft, the State Emergency Service and ambulance officers.

The men, aged 30 and 49, were fined 1,000 Australian dollars (£545) each for breaching a stay-home pandemic order that restricted them to Sydney, police said.

The younger man was found “naked and carrying a backpack” while the older man was “partially clothed”, the police statement said.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller (Joel Carrett/AAP Image/AP)

Mr Fuller described the pair as “idiots”.

“Clearly putting people at risk by leaving home without a proper reason… then getting lost in the national park and diverting important resources away from the health operation, I think they should be embarrassed,” he added.

The temperature range on Sunday at Otford, the town nearest to where the men were lost, was 3C to 19C.

The pair were among 44 people fined by police on Sunday for breaching a public health order after Sydney began a two-week lockdown on Friday due to a new Covid-19 cluster.