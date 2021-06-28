Thursday, July 1st 2021 Show Links
In pictures – A look at how different Wimbledon is this year

By Press Association
June 28, 2021, 4:43 pm
Wimbledon got under way on Monday (Joe Toth/AELTC).
Covid-19 restrictions meant Wimbledon had a different look on the opening day of the 2021 championships.

The tournament returned to the calendar this summer after last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency examines how different the All England Club looked compared to two years ago:

It was not just the courts that ground staff had to focus on preparing this year.

Ground staff work on the courts
Ground staff working on the court in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ground staff sanitise the seats
And sanitising the seats today (Ian Walton/AELTC Pool/PA)

The famous Wimbledon queue was not in operation.

Fans queue for Wimbledon tickets
Wimbledon’s early-morning queue in operation in 2019 (Philip Toscano/PA)
Fans que to enter the All England Club
The queues to get into the grounds were much smaller today (John Walton/PA)

A low-key entrance.

Spectator flock in to Wimbledon
Spectators flocked in in 2019 (Philip Toscano/PA)
Spectator arrive at Wimbledon
They kept their distance on entrance today (John Walton/PA)

‘Murray Mound’ had a different look as key workers were thanked for their efforts during the pandemic.

The sign on Murray Mound
The Wimbledon logo on ‘Murray Mound’ in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)
A 'thank you' sign on Murray Mound
The sign was accompanied by a ‘thank you’ message dedicated to key workers today (John Walton/PA)

Restrictions were in place.

Fans celebrate in the stands
There were no restrictions for fans in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)
A fan wearing a face mask
A fan wears a face mask today (Steven Paston/PA)

There was a reduction in numbers at the All England Club.

fans walk around the grounds
There were plenty of fans in the grounds in 2019 (PA)
Spectators walk around the grounds
Fewer spectators were allowed in today (Adam Davy/PA)

Murray Mound took a hit.

Fans watch the action on Murray Mound
Murray Mound was packed in 2019 when the weather was good (Adam Davy/PA)
Fan brave the weather on the hill
Only a few fans braved the bad weather on the hill today (Adam Davy/PA)

The Royal Box was still well populated.

The Royal Box at Wimbledon
The stars rub shoulders in the Royal Box in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Royal Box at Wimbledon
The Royal Box was still full today (John Walton/PA)

Centre Court was at 50 per cent capacity.

A view of Centre Court
Centre Court was full in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Spectators watch the action on Centre Court
There were gaps in the crowd today (Thomas Lovelock/AELTC/PA)

But some things never change.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his first-round victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber in 2019
Novak Djokovic celebrates his first-round victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)
Wimbledon 2021 – Day One – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
And today saw an opening victory over British 19-year-old Jack Draper for the Serbian (John Walton/PA)

