Los Angeles Clippers defeat Phoenix Suns in do-or-die NBA playoff game

The Los Angeles Clippers took the lead early and never looked back to record their second series win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Western Conference finals now sit at 3-2 as Phoenix were denied the chance to punch their ticket into the NBA Finals, going down 116-102 in Arizona.

Reggie Jackson scored after 27 seconds in the do-or-die clash and the Clippers, without Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac, led for the remainder of the game – barring 20 seconds early in the third quarter.

Chris Paul sunk a three for a 62-61 lead in favour of the Suns, but the Clippers went on to score 10 without reply on their way to victory.

Paul George helped LA put the game out of sight and finished with 41 points and 13 rebounds, while Jackson added 23 and Marcus Morris 22.

For the Suns, Devin Booker had 31 and Paul 22, with the winner of this series facing either the Milwaukee Bucks or Atlanta Hawks in the season finale.