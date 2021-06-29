Sebastian Korda reflects on ‘crazy’ few days after first round win at Wimbledon

Sebastian Korda reflected on a “crazy” few days after following up his sister’s first golf major title with a victory on his Wimbledon debut.

Korda overcame 15th seed Alex De Minaur 6-3 6-4 6-7 (5) 7-6 (5), just two days after big sister Nelly triumphed at the Women’s PGA Championship and became world number one.

Korda, 20, whose other sister Jessica is also a top 20 golfer, admitted: “The last few days have been pretty crazy.

“My sister winning her first major and now at number one in the world is incredible, she’s 22 and already doing crazy stuff and it’s inspirational. But it’s my first Wimbledon and I’m having a lot of fun as well.”

Nelly Korda is the world’s number one golfer (Ian Rutherford/PA)

The sporting siblings’ father is, of course, Petr Korda, a former world number two and Australian Open winner in 1998, who has travelled to SW19 to support his son.

“It’s super special having my dad here, we don’t travel too often together so it’s super cool – especially here at Wimbledon,” added Korda.

Controversial Frenchman Benoit Paire received a code violation for a lack of effort and was heckled by a supporter as he crashed out in round one.

Argentinian ninth seed Diego Schwartzman resumed 6-3 6-4 ahead following Monday’s rain, and dispatched the seemingly disinterested Paire in 16 minutes, 6-0 in the third.

A supporter was heard to shout ‘you’re wasting everybody’s time’ from the stands on Court Two, while umpire Mohamed Lahyani issued a warning.

Paire has continually voiced his frustration about life in the tennis coronavirus bubble.

Andy Murray beat the 32-year-old 6-3 6-2 at Queen’s Club on his comeback a fortnight ago and described the match as not “particularly taxing”.

Speaking in his press conference afterwards, Paire insisted: “I do not care about the people. I play for me and that is it. I do not play for people.

“I just try to stay in my room, do my Covid test. I disagree with everything. I like the tournament.

“The thing I don’t like is how they treat us, like ‘stay in bubble’ and everybody is out in the city.”

Schwartzman plays Britain’s Liam Broady in round two.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany is safely through after beating Tallon Griekspoor of Holland 6-3 6-4 6-1.