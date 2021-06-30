Wednesday, June 30th 2021 Show Links
Wimbledon day three: Andy Murray heads the Britons in action at SW19

By Press Association
June 30, 2021, 4:33 am Updated: June 30, 2021, 5:46 am
Andy Murray is back on Centre Court on Wednesday (Simon Bruty/AELTC Pool/PA)
Serena Williams tumbled out through injury while three Britons also fell by the wayside on day two.

Day three sees Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Katie Boulter in second-round action, while Cam Norrie has a first-round match to finish.

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic opens things up on Centre Court against former runner-up Kevin Anderson.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day three at Wimbledon.

Order of play

Centre Court
Novak Djokovic (1) v Kevin Anderson
Katie Boulter v Aryna Sabalenka (2)
Oscar Otte v Andy Murray

Court One
Elina Svitolina (3) v Alison Van Uytvanck
Dan Evans v Dusan Lajovic
Ons Jabeur (21) v Venus Williams

Brit watch

Match of the day

Wimbledon 2021 – Day One – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Katie Boulter faces the second seed on Centre (Adam Davy/PA)

Boulter faces a huge test against second seed Sabalenka, but it is one the 24-year-old is likely to relish on Centre Court, especially after her battling three-set win over Danielle Lao in round one.

Biggest fan

Day three weather watch

