Ukraine striker Artem Besedin ruled out of England clash with knee injury

Ukraine striker Artem Besedin has been ruled out of the Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England as he waits to discover the extent of a knee injury suffered during a dramatic last-16 win over Sweden.

The 25-year-old Dynamo Kiev frontman had to be helped from the pitch after being caught by defender Marcus Danielson’s high boot during extra-time in Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory at Hampden Park which booked his side a last-eight showdown with Gareth Southgate’s men in Rome on Saturday.

Danielson was dismissed after Italian referee Daniele Orsato was advised to review the challenge, but the consequences for Besedin look likely to be far-reaching with an initial examination having suggested potential cruciate ligament damage.

Ukraine’s Artem Besedin suffered suspected cruciate ligament damage during the 2-1 win over Sweden (Andy Buchanan/AP)

A spokesman for the Ukraine Football Association, the UAF, said: “Unfortunately, the striker of the national team of Ukraine, Artem Besedin will no longer help the blue and yellows in the final tournament of Euro 2020.

“After a terrible collision in the match Sweden v Ukraine, the player left the field with the help of medics.

“An initial examination by the team’s chief physician Artur Glushchenko showed damage to several leg muscles at once. There is also a suspicion of damage to the cruciate ligaments.

“A more accurate diagnosis can be made after an MRI, but it is clear that such an injury requires long-term treatment, which will not allow Artem to play in the near future.

“In view of this, it was promptly decided to send Besedin to Kiev for examination and treatment at the club. This morning, the charter with Artem on board landed in the capital of Ukraine.”

England and Ukraine are due to meet at the Stadio Olimpico at 8pm on Saturday with the winners progressing to a semi-final against either the Czech Republic or Denmark.