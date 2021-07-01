Phoenix Suns canter into NBA Finals with defeat of Los Angeles Clippers

The Phoenix Suns are through to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 after seeing off the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.

The Suns had taken the first two games of the best-of-seven series and led 3-1 after four, but the Clippers took game five to put the celebrations on ice in Arizona.

But Chris Paul’s 41-point performance helped Phoenix punch their ticket with a 130-103 victory at the Staples Center.

After putting up 41 PTS (31 in 2nd half) in the series-clinching win, @CP3 talks about what it means to make his first trip to the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV. The @Suns advance to the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV for the first time since 1993! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/Sbn3j3hfMz — NBA (@NBA) July 1, 2021

The sides were tied with five minutes left in the first half when Reggie Jackson sank a free-throw to take the scores to 50-50, but Phoenix stepped on the pedal after the break.

It will be a first finals appearance for Paul, who achieved the feat by defeating the side where he played between 2011–2017, while Charles Barkley was captain of the Suns the last time they took the conference title.

Devin Booker added 22 points for Phoenix, while the Clippers – without Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac – were led by Marcus Morris’ 26 point night.

The Suns will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Atlanta Hawks in the Finals.