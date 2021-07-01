Victoria Azarenka delivers 13-word press conference after Wimbledon defeat

Victoria Azarenka was in no mood to discuss her Wimbledon exit, delivering a 13-word press conference.

The 12th seed lost 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-4 to Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Court One and immediately came through to speak to the press.

However, it was clear she was only there out of necessity, offering no answers of substance to three questions.

What a win for @sorana_cirstea 👏 🇷🇴 The Romanian defeats Victoria Azarenka to advance to the third round, matching her best run at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/YSf1HPkds7 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021

Asked first up whether she wanted to give her thoughts on the match, the two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist replied: “Not really.”

The next hopeful journalist then tried to get her to open up on her performance, which got a response of: “I need some more time to assess this.”

Changing tack, she was then asked about Cirstea, with the journalist suggesting she is a difficult opponent, but Azarenka did not elaborate and curtly said: “Yeah, she is.”

The moderator then stepped in to end the press conference.