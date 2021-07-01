Wimbledon day four: Federer and Barty advance as Norrie and Raducanu excel

Roger Federer and Ashleigh Barty secured their place in the third round at Wimbledon on what proved another memorable day for Great Britain.

Eight-time singles champion Federer was slow to start but eventually moved through the gears to beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (1) 6-1 6-4 on Centre Court.

It was a similar story for top seed Barty who was not at her best but got the job done in straight sets against Anna Blinkova.

The dream #Wimbledon debut continues…@EmmaRaducanu is into the third round after an impressive 6-2, 6-4 victory against Marketa Vondrousova – her first-ever Top 100 win 👏 pic.twitter.com/DbXi3jNw7M — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021

While there were shock defeats for Elina Svitolina and Victoria Azarenka, it was the last remaining Briton in the women’s draw who took the headlines late in the day.

Eighteen-year-old Emma Raducanu produced an array of winners to claim the biggest victory of her career with a 6-2 6-4 triumph over world number 42 Marketa Vondrousova and Cameron Norrie also reached round three in straight sets to earn a meeting with Federer.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the events of day four.

Emma Raducanu reacts after achieving the biggest win of her career against Marketa Vondrousova to reach the third round at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

🇬🇧 @EmmaRaducanu is the youngest British woman to reach the #Wimbledon 3rd round since Elena Baltacha in 2002 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/12wj6cKmWu — LTA (@the_LTA) July 1, 2021

The ATP has announced further updates to the 2021 ATP Tour Q4 calendar. — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 1, 2021

Once again the ATP and WTA calendar will largely avoid China and Japan post the US Open due to continued Covid-19 concerns and travel restrictions. Discussions are still under way over the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen and Rolex Shanghai Masters events but for the second straight year there will be little action in the Chinese mainland or Japan. As a result, the Paribas Open in Indian Wells in October will feature both men and women but proof of a full vaccination will be required to enter the tournament.

British adventurer Bear Grylls, right (John Walton/PA)

Men: Gael Monfils (13), Grigor Dimitrov (18)

Women: Elina Svitolina (3), Victoria Azarenka (12), Maria Sakkari (15), Daria Kasatkina (31)

British players in 2021 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics)

FRIDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (No.1 Court, FROM 13.00 BST) Samsonova vs StephensDjokovic vs KudlaMertens vs Keys#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021

